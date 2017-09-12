Arsenal dealt huge blow in pursuit of 182-goal star, player set to sign new long-term deal with Real Madrid

Arsenal’s pursuit of Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema is set to be dealt a huge blow, as reports have emerged that the 29-year-old is set to sign a new deal with Los Blancos, according to the Sun.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has been linked with a making a move for Benzema these past few season as per the Sun, with a potential move for the forward also being talked about this past summer.

However, as reported by the Sun, the north London club have all but ended hope in bringing the striker to the Emirates, after reports emerged that he was set to extend his current contract at the Bernabeu as the Spanish side look to secure the long-term future of the player, who has scored 182 goals in 371 games for the La Liga side during his time in Spain.

Benzema’a current contract with the European champions expires in 2019, however as written by the Sun, his new deal with the club is set to see him extend his deal by a further two years.

With Benzema now seemingly out of Arsenal’s grasp, it’ll be interesting to see who the Gunners target next as they look to return to their glory days of old.