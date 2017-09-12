Aston Villa v Middlesbrough Live Stream, Sunderland v Nottingham Forest & More To Watch Tuesday

Its another busy midweek coupon from the Championship as Aston Villa face Middlesbrough, Sunderland take on Nottingham Forest and plenty more this Tuesday evening.

With a busy night of fixtures, we’re all set for a mouth watering clash as two preseason promotion favourites go head to head as Aston Villa host Middlesbrough at Villa Park, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

The pressure is growing on Villa boss Steve Bruce after a slow start to the new campaign which has seen his side win just one of their opening six fixtures.

Villa were booed off the pitch at half time against Brentford on Saturday following a dismal first half display, and were fortunate to scrape a 0-0 draw in the end. Bruce knows results need to improve sooner rather than later or else his days at Villa Park could be limited.

Boro meanwhile have enjoyed a decent start under Gary Monk.

After relegation from the Premier League Middlesbrough spent big in the transfer window and have assembled what looks to be one of the strongest squads in the division. Monk will be hoping to guide Boro back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and look to be finding their feet after an inconsistent start.

Villa are likely to make changes from the side that struggled at home to the Bees. Robert Snodgrass could make his first start for the club while Scott Hogan and Gabby Agbonlahor could return.

Adam Traore is expected to start against his former side for Boro, with the Spaniard causing all sorts of mayhem in the win against Bolton last week, but striker Rudy Gestede, who also enjoyed a spell at Villa Park, will miss the game with a dead leg.

That means Britt Assombalonga will once lead the line for Boro

The Congolese attacker and former Forest favourite has bagged 4 of Middlesbrough’s 7 league goals this season and is 9/2 to open the scoring tonight, who could attract plenty of attention from punters.

Both teams have scored in 6 of Villa’s 8 games this season so goals look certain at Villa Park.

Middlesbrough head into the game having finally found some form and I fancy them to bag all three points and pile more misery on Bruce. Gary Monk’s side are now looking like genuine promotion favourites and now is the time to follow them.

Bet365 report that they are offering 11/5 on the away win, which certainly raises a few eyebrows, but there’s better value elsewhere.

Both teams to score and Boro win 13/2 looks a huge price with Bet365 and thats our selection for tonight’s game.

