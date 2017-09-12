Chelsea set to complete €60m sale this week, major breakthrough made

Chelsea have reportedly relaxed their stance on Diego Costa, and will reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid over a transfer for around €60m.

The 28-year-old has effectively been on strike all season, as he hasn’t returned to train with Chelsea since last year following a falling out with coach Antonio Conte.

After the Italian tactician informed him over the summer that he didn’t form part of his plans moving forward, via text, the relationship between the pair has essentially broken down and Costa has been pushing for an exit.

According to Marca, he may now finally get what he’s after. Atletico Madrid were unable to re-sign him this summer due to their transfer ban, but it’s claimed that they could have a deal wrapped up for the Spanish international by the end of this week.

Up to this point, Chelsea had refused to discuss a transfer until Costa returned and reported for training at Cobham, where he would be fined and told to train away from the senior squad as part of his punishment.

However, it appears as though the Premier League champions have now relaxed that stance, and have entered into negotiations with Atleti. Further, it’s added that the two clubs worked on an agreement worth around €60m, although it’s not clear at this stage as to how much would be paid up front and what would come in bonuses.

Nevertheless, it looks as though Costa is finally going to escape from his Chelsea nightmare, with Diego Simeone set to welcome him back in the Spanish capital.