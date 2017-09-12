Furious Liverpool fans rage over latest controversial incident after Mane red card

If they weren’t already angry enough after seeing Sadio Mane sent off at the weekend, Liverpool fans are not impressed with what they’ve seen since.

Such incidents haven’t been prominent for a while, but as soon as there’s a bit of controversy, they’ve come flooding back.

Matt Ritchie was the first to avoid a dismissal after a similar incident on Sunday, while West Ham defender Winston Reid was also guilty on Monday night but escaped a red card.

In turn, as debate continues to rage on over Mane’s red and subsequent three-match ban after his high boot on Man City goalkeeper Ederson, the lack of consistency if anything has certainly riled Liverpool fans who can’t understand why their man was the only one to be punished significantly.

Ederson has undoubtedly come out of the three incidents worse off judging by the latest images of his face, with Mane showing his class by issuing a public apology to him after the game.

Liverpool have launched an appeal over the red card to get his ban reduced, but it remains to be seen whether or not they’re successful, as their supporters remain far from impressed with what they’ve seen from referees over the past three days.

Another one gets away with it… Reid kicks a Huddersfield player in the face and no red card. Wasn't intentional but neither was Manè. — Zac (@ZAC_AE) September 11, 2017

If you genuinely believe that Mane's challenge was a justified sending off but Reid and Ritchie's weren't, give your head a wobble. Madness. — Brad (@_BradLFC) September 11, 2017

That's a red card for Reid then ?. Foot as high as Mane's and makes contact with the face. Ridiculous inconsistency. — Ben Mckenna (@Thebenmckenna) September 11, 2017

? Reid just kicked Mounie in the face and doesn't even get a booking. Refs are so inconsistent. — Matthew Clarke (@MattyClarke14) September 11, 2017

So Mounie gets kicked in the head by Reid and it's not even a yellow? ??? have some consistency pls @FA — Jack B (@jackyb196) September 11, 2017

Reid kicks Mounie in the face… no card at all! Absolute joke. — joe (@Mcevoy7777) September 11, 2017