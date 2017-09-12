Liverpool to go head-to-head with Real Madrid in race for 25-goal Germany star, player could follow teammate by securing Anfield switch

European champions Real Madrid have joined Liverpool in the race to secure the signature of Germany and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, according to TalkSport.

Werner, 21, impressed for the Bundesliga side last season as his side secured a second place finish, with the forward also impressing for his national side during the Confederations Cup during the summer.

Werner’s impressive performances have caught the eye of Europe’s biggest clubs as per TalkSport, with Liverpool one the side’s that are particularly keen in securing the striker’s signature.

However, as reported by TalkSport, Liverpool are to face stiff competition from Real Madrid for the forward, who scored 25 goals in all competitions for Leipzig last season, as the Spanish side are also reportedly interested in buying the German.

SEE ALSO:

Barcelona receive huge transfer boost as £110.5m target’s agent talks exit

Chelsea set to complete €60m sale this week, major breakthrough made

As written by TalkSport, Spanish champions Madrid have been keeping a close eye on Werner, and believe the forward has a bright future in football, however Leipzig are reportedly unwilling to sell the 21-year-old having already sold Naby Keita to Liverpool this summer.

Should Leipzig let Werner leave, it’ll be interesting to see if Liverpool are able to secure a deal for the player and beat off interest from Madrid in the process.