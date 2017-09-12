Man United 3-0 Basel player ratings: 8/10 for midfield maestro as Ashley Young wows home faithful with impressive display

Manchester United cruised past Swiss giants FC Basel 3-0 at Old Trafford in a match that saw Paul Pogba limp off injured in the first half.

Man United took the lead 35 minutes into the first half, after a pinpoint cross from Ashley Young, who was a shock inclusion in Jose Mourinho’s startling line-up tonight, was headed home by Belgian Marouane Fellaini, who himself had just come on for the injured Pogba 17 minutes earlier.

United then doubled their lead eight minutes after half-time, after a short corner found it’s way to the feet of Dutchman Daley Blind, whose left-footed cross found it’s way into the head of summer signing Romelu Lukaku, as the 24-year-old power his header home to all but secure the points for the home side.

19-year-old Marcus Rashford then made sure of the win six minutes before full time, after the England star placed the ball past the Basel ‘keeper after Fellaini had cut the ball back as United started their Champions League campaign in style.

United had a big chance to open the scoring midway through the first half, as Lukaku ran towards the byline before cutting the ball back into the box, only to see Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s effort slam against the post.

Basel had a chance to pull one back midway through the second half, after a counter attack lead to Mohammed Elyounoussi’s turning Victor Lindelof, only for the Norwegian to be denied by a brilliant stop from David De Gea.

For the home side, this win will still be seen as a good one despite the suspected injury to star midfielder Paul Pogba.

For Basel, the defeat will come as disappointment to the Swiss side’s fans, as they most likely would’ve expected to see their side put up a bit more of a fight going into the match.

Man United player ratings: De gea 7, Young 8, Smalling 6, Lindelof 6, Blind 7, Matic 6, Pogba N/A, Mata 6, Martial 6, Mkhitaryan 6, Lukaku 7

Substitutes: Fellaini 8, Rashford 6, Lingard 6

Basel player ratings: Vaclik 6, Akanji 5, Suchy 6, Balanta 5, Lang 5, Xhaka 6, Zuffi 6, Riveros 6, Steffen 5, Van Wolfswinkel 5, Elyounoussi 6

Substitutes: Oberlin N/A, Bau 6,