Man United on red alert as 161-goal Bundesliga star refuses to rule out leaving German champions, player considered move earlier in career

Manchester United have been put on red alert, after Germany and Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller refused to rule out the possibility of him leaving the German champions and pursuing a career elsewhere, according to the Manchester Evening News.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, Muller, who has scored 161 goals in 400 appearances during his time with the Bayern, considered leaving the Bundesliga giants for the Red Devils two years ago, with the Germany international now refusing to rule out leaving the German side.

United apparently made an approach for Muller in 2015, when the English side were managed by Louis Van Gaall, however as per the Manchester Evening News, the forward opted to stay with Bayern.

When asked about the potential move, Muller said that “there was a stage when the subject arose two years ago when I considered it, but then the club immediately backed me and I was told I belong here.”

SEE ALSO:

Liverpool to go head-to-head with Real Madrid in race for 25-goal Germany star

Man Utd have genuine hope of pulling off incredible £184m double swoop next summer

Muller failed to impress the Bayern Munich faithful last season, with the 27-year-old only managing to bag a measly five goals in 29 league appearances.

Should United go back in for Muller, it’ll be interesting to see how much the Germany star commands in terms of a transfer fee.