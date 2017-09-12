Man United suffer massive injury scare, midfield talisman could face long spell on sidelines following suspected hamstring pull

Manchester United have been dealt huge injury blow this evening, with midfield talisman Paul Pogba set to face a long spell on the sidelines after the Frenchman was brought off with a suspected hamstring injury in their Champions League match against Basel tonight, according to the Sun.

Pogba, who has started every game for United so far this season, was replaced by Marouane Fellaini, with early signs suggesting that the France international is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines at Old Trafford, as per the Sun.

Pogba, having received a kick after going into a challenge, immediately signalled to the United bench that the need to be brought off as reported by the Sun, which suggests that the injury he’s supposedly suffered could be a fairly serious one.

Paul Pogba joined United last season from Juventus in a move that cost the Red Devils a then world-record £89M report Sky Sports.

Should Pogba end up be sitting on the sidelines for a considerable amount of time, it’ll be interesting to see how the Red Devils cope without their midfield maestro.