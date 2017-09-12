(Photo) Sterling ruthlessly shames team-mate by publicly roasting him over his new tattoo on social media

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane are not only allies on the pitch but are close friends off it – but it’s safe to say the former doesn’t think much of his friend’s new back tattoo.

According to FourFourTwo, Sane has ‘updated’ his inked canvas which features a large clock, a door with beaming light radiating from it and a freeze-frame moment from his celebration after netting in City’s 5-3 Champions League first leg win at home to Monaco.

Sterling took to Instagram to tell his followers what he thought of the work of art by posting a picture of Sane’s back with the caption: ““What a s*** tatoo ‘my name is @LeroySane19 and I love myself’.”

 

See the post below:

sane back tattoo

If you’re going to make fun of him, Raheem, at least spell ‘tattoo’ right!

