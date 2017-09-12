Tottenham given major boost ahead of Champions League clash as key opposition player ruled out with injury

Borussia Dortmund will be without defender Marc Bartra for their Champions League clash with Tottenham on Wednesday after the 26-year-old picked up an adductor injury over the weekend.

According to FourFourTwo, The former Barcelona man had to be substituted in the first half of his side’s 0-0 draw with Freiburg on Saturday and has consequently not travelled with the squad to London for the match at Wembley.

The Spain international has featured in all of Die Borussien’s matches as they sit top of the Bundesliga.

They will also be without club captain Marcel Schmelzer who has been ruled out for up to six weeks after suffering a knock in the same game with another defender in Neven Subtoic missing through illness.

Tottenham are yet to win at Wembley since being granted to play their home games there whilst a new club stadium is being built but will hope to change that stat tomorrow.

The injury news will be music to Mauricio Pochettino’s ears but it will be the other end of the pitch that the Spurs boss will be more concerned about.