(Video) Liverpool fans get hysterical after star man misses start of training on eve of Champions League tie with Sevilla

Liverpool supporters shed tears last time they played Sevilla and the waterworks have already started ahead of Wednesday’s rematch…

Having just been named their Player of the Month for August, Mo Salah is a pretty important man for Liverpool FC.

And Wednesday night’s game against Sevilla, which marks Liverpool’s return to the Champions League Group Stage for the first time since 2014, is a pretty big deal.

#LFC warming up at Melwood. Mohamed Salah not part of the group yet pic.twitter.com/rx0FLfFpEm — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) September 12, 2017

Naturally, Reds fans are desperate for Salah to be available. So, cue hysteria when Salah missed the start of Liverpool’s training session on Tuesday evening.

Journalist Melissa Reddy reported on Twitter that Salah was not with his team-mates as they began their warm-up.

Some supporters feared the worst and many responded with dramatic messages.

“Oh, don’t do this to me Melissa, we’ve already had a really bad weekend,” pleaded a Red named Matt.

SEE ALSO:

Jose Mourinho body transformation earns Man United boss new nickname

Liverpool dealt unwanted headache on eve of Champions League opener

Chelsea and Liverpool embarrass Spurs and Man United as English clubs struggle to sell all Champions League tickets

Another fan posted a video of a crying man screaming “WHYYY”.

Salah was subbed off at half time in Liverpool’s 5-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, after fellow attacking midfielder Sadio Mane had been shown a red card.