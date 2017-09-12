(Watch) Interview with 30-year-old Bundesliga manager sparks Bayern boss exit rumours

An interview with current Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann has raised questions about the future of Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Speaking to Eurosport, Bundesliga’s youngest coach stated:

“Bayern is playing a bigger role in my dreams. My wife and my child are going to Munich soon. We build a house there. I am very, very happy in my life. Bayern would make me even a bit happier.”

According to 101greatgoals.com, these comments have sparked suggestions that Ancelotti’s days at Bayern are numbered with the manager under pressure following the board’s displeasure over the lack of big-name marque signings over the summer with star striker Robert Lewandowski being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The club’s dismal 2-0 loss to Hoffenheim over the weekend has not helped matters either.

Watch the interview with Eurosport below:

Julian Nagelsmann speaks clearly to Eurosport about his dream to manage FC Bayern pic.twitter.com/WUOISBI81A — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 12, 2017

