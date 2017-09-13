£25m Man City talisman’s future is in serious jeopardy, ruthless comments from Guardiola

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has thrown Yaya Toure’s future into serious jeaopardy as the Ivorian midfielder continues to struggle under the Spanish manager.

Toure has found himself frozen out of Guardiola’s plans yet again after a similar situation occurred this time last season. The heavyweight midfielder was able to work his way back into the City set-up during the christmas period last season and played a key role in the remaining part of City’s 2016/17 campaign but once again finds himself distanced from the first-team fold.

The Daily Star have citied reports from Starsport which claim the Spanish manager has serious concerns that the Ivorian’s legs are no longer what they were and that the towering midfielder no longer has the fatigue nor mobility to compete at the top level.

The Man City star has proved to be difficult to deal with in recent seasons with his agent Dimitry Seluk often reported to be agitating the club with his outspoken nature. Despite a successful first few seasons since arriving in Manchester for £25m, Toure could be running down his final few months in a blue shirt. (Fee per the Guardian).

Man City travel to Holland tonight to face newly crowned Dutch champions Feyenoord in their opening Champions League fixture. It goes without saying that Toure is unlikely to feature.