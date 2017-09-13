£80m superstar hints he wants a sensational move back to Man United, astonishing video surfaces of star discussing life in England

Cristiano Ronaldo could be eyeing up a sensational move back to Man United after hinting that it is much easier to concentrate on football in England.

The Sun have reported that a video of the Real Madrid star appearing in court shows him discussing tax regulations in Spain and stating that it is easier to concentrate on just playing football in England as their are less issues with tax authorities in England.

The report mentions that the 32-year-old has to stop himself from suggesting that a move back to Man United and England would make his life far easier. Ronaldo was reportedly questioned over a tax bill amounting to £13.1m in the Spanish court and went on to state “I never had any problems in England. Never.”

This is of-course one rumor in a very long line of speculation linking the Ballon D’or winner back to Old Trafford. However, with the star having won every team and individual accolade there is to achieve since moving to the Spanish capital, Manchester surely wouldn’t make for a bad retirement home, right?!

Ronaldo moved to the Bernabeu for £80m in 2009 and has since clinched the Champions League three times making him one of the most decorated stars of world football. (Fee per the Telegraph.)