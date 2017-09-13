‘A bit of a YouTuber’ – controversial comments from ex-Liverpool star has Man United fans furious, hysterical comparison also added by the pundit

Graeme Souness has quite possibly delivered one of the most iconic lines of punditry that we’ve seen in 2017. The former Liverpool man has questioned Paul Pogba’s ability in hilarious fashion.

Pogba only featured for 18 minutes during during Man United’s Champions League clash last night with Basel but pundit Graeme Souness still felt he needed to voice his opinions on the French international.

The former Liverpool captain was working on Irish television channel TV3 when he delivered his damning verdict on United’s starman.

The Mirror have reported the comments in which Souness states, “I want to see Paul Pogba do what [Marouane] Fellaini does.” While the comments have inevitably outraged United fans the pundit may have an ounce of validity in his point. Fellaini came on to replace the injured French international and was impressive during his time on the pitch and even managed to grab a goal during United’s 3-0 victory.

Souness on Pogba: “Has he got that thing in his mind that picks the right decision 9 times out of 10?” #TV3UCL pic.twitter.com/JAsy7n5BL6 — TV3 Sport (@TV3SportIreland) September 13, 2017

However, if this bizarre comparison to the Belgian wasn’t enough to infuriate Red Devil’s supporters he then went on to add that Pogba is “a bit of a YouTuber.”

There comes a point where sometimes you just have to sit back and admire the arrogance of pundits such as Souness in their eternal quest to be in the headlines. You really do have to wonder just how far they would go to make the news.

Souness proving he’s a cretin and terrible pundit by asking ‘What has Pogba won?’. — Dylan (@DBowey98) September 12, 2017

Graeme Souness actually suggesting Pogba should be more like Fellaini, this is punditry in 2017. — Robbie Fahy (@RFahy00) September 12, 2017