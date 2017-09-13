‘He is overweight’ – £650k a week former Man Utd forward slammed for lack of fitness

Former Man Utd forward Carlos Tevez has been accused of being overweight by his Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

Tevez, who’s £650k a week contract makes him the world’s best paid player, has failed to impress since moving to the Chinese Super League.

And Shanghai Shenhua coach Wu Jingui has refused to play the Argentine international until his fitness improves.

“I won’t pick him right now. He’s not ready physically. He’s not fit to play,’ Wu told the Daily Mail.

Tevez joined Shenhua from Boca Juniors in January but has scored just twice in 11 appearances for the club.

“He is overweight, along with (Fredy) Guarin. I have to take responsibility for the team and the players as well. If you are unable do your utmost to play, there’s no point in picking you. I have coached lots of big stars, and my players are never picked on reputation.”

Tevez caused controversy when he left Man Utd for their bitter rivals Man City and was once fined £500k for refusing to play against Bayern Munich.

His then manager Roberto Mancini was reported to have told the player to “go back to Argentina” and Tevez was suspended by the Premier Leage club at the time.

Tevez, who won the Champions League with Man Utd in 2009, was booed Shenhua supporters in his first match back since returning from injury. Shenhua lost 2-1 at home to Henan Jianye on Saturday.

Shenhua have recently sacked Gus Poyet as manager, after the former Chelsea midfielder led the club to four consecutive defeats.