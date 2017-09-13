Huge blow for Man United as Mourinho confirms how long £89m star will be sidelined for, maestro suffered injury in last night’s UCL clash

Manchester United star Paul Pogba limped out of the Red Devils’ Champions league clash with Swiss side Basel last night. Jose Mourinho believes the French international will be out for a ‘few weeks’.

After just 18 minutes of action, Pogba left the action clutching his hamstring to be replaced by Belgian Marouane Fellaini. Sky Sports have citied comments made by United boss Mourinho stating “In my experience, muscular injury stops you from playing for a few weeks, I think. It looks for me too (like a hamstring injury)”.

The self-proclaimed special one went on to add that he had not had a definitive answer from Old Trafford’s medical department as of yet but was relatively sure that the French international would be sidelined for at least a few weeks.

Man United went on to seal Champions League victory last night despite Pogba’s injury in a comfortable 3-0 win against the Swiss champions Basel. Goals from Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford put United top of their qualifying group and level on points with CSKA Moscow who themselves sealed a 2-1 away victory against Benfica.

Pogba has had an impressive start to the season and is really starting to prove he is worth his £89m price tag (fee per Sky Sports), it will be huge blow if he misses a considerable period out. The star captained the team before coming off injured and had to pass the armband over to Englishman Ashley Young.

Mourinho however assured fans that with the likes of Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera that United are more than capable to deal with the French international’s absence.