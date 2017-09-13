Jose Mourinho ruthlessly trolled after slamming Man Utd players

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho accused his players of playing “Playstation football” in their 3-0 win over Basel in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Despite the scoreline and victory, the Portuguese tactician was far from pleased with what he saw from his side and the way in which they approached the game, especially after they built a strong lead over their Swiss opponents.

Clearly, he didn’t enjoy it one bit judging from his comments after the game as he compared some of the stuff he saw as being like on a video game.

“We could have put ourselves in trouble,” he told BT Sport, as reported by BBC Sport. “We were playing fantasy football, Playstation football. I don’t like it – flicks and tricks.

“We gambled and you have to respect your opponent. I don’t know if goal difference will play a part. We lost position, our shape, we lost balls in easy situations. I didn’t like it – the players relaxed too much.”

Hats off to the fellas at Playstation who wasted no time in jumping on his comments and hitting back, perhaps quite harshly in truth though as Mourinho wasn’t really having a pop at them.

“Sorry Jose Mourinho, no parked buses at Playstation…we are here to entertain!,” they hit back on Twitter, as seen below.

It’s a direct dig at Mourinho’s tactics over the years, and if he wasn’t happy with his players after Tuesday, he’s certainly not going to be smiling about this…