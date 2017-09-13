Liverpool confirmed line-up vs Sevilla: Fans not happy with one selection, Coutinho on bench

Liverpool open up their Champions League campaign against Sevilla at Anfield on Wednesday night, and Philippe Coutinho is back in the squad.

The Brazilian playmaker has yet to feature this season after being troubled by a reported back injury, while question marks over his future at Anfield also complicated the situation.

However, he has been named as a substitute for the clash with Sevilla, and will hope to get on the pitch at some point to show that he’s ready to be an important part of Jurgen Klopp’s side moving forward.

Meanwhile, there is one selection from the German tactician that has got supporters talking on Twitter, and that’s the decision to start Alberto Moreno at left back, especially having been troubled in their last meeting with Sevilla.

Aside from the fact that many are concerned about the Spaniard’s presence in the starting XI, others have also called for summer signing Andy Robertson to be given the nod ahead of his teammate.

Klopp seemingly still has faith though, and he’ll hope that it’s repaid as Liverpool look to make a winning start to their Champions League campaign.

Oh lord Moreno is playing, ffs Klopp why aren't you starting Robertson, don't you want the 3 points? — . (@VintagePhilippe) September 13, 2017

When will Robertson start? ? — Fabian (@emafabolous) September 13, 2017

Why not start Robertson wtf — Bhavan LFC (@LiverpoolRemix1) September 13, 2017

WHY IS MORENO STARTING AGAIN VS SEVILLA — MAK ?? (@lfcmak) September 13, 2017