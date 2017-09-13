Liverpool player ratings vs Sevilla: 5/10 for dire defensive duo as LFC slip up

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Sevilla at Anfield on Wednesday night, with their defensive woes coming to the fore again.

Wissam Ben Yedder gave the visitors an early lead after some shambolic defending from Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp’s side turned the game around before half-time through goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

However, they were left disappointed in the end as Joaquin Correa scored an equaliser in the 72nd minute, and although the Reds pushed for a winner, they were almost undone at the end with Luis Muriel squandering a brilliant chance in injury time.

Joe Gomez was also sent off in a busy final few minutes to cap off a poor night for him, while Liverpool fans welcomed Philippe Coutinho back into the fold as he was a second-half substitute.

As expected, there were some decent performances for Liverpool, particularly in attack with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane looking dangerous, while Alberto Moreno was surprisingly good.

However, it’s Gomez and Dejan Lovren that score poorly with us after their mistakes and sending off, as Liverpool are left to ponder another poor result courtesy of their bad defending.

Liverpool player ratings: Karius 6; Gomez 5, Matip 6, Lovren 5, Moreno 6; Can 6, Henderson 6, Wijnaldum 6; Salah 7, Firmino 6, Mane 6.

Substitutes: Coutinho 6, Sturridge 5, Oxlade-Chamberlain 5.