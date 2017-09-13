Liverpool set to welcome £183m playmaker back into the fold

Liverpool are set to welcome Phillipe Coutinho back into their squad for the first time this season.

Coutinho is yet to appear for Liverpool after the club rejected a £136m bid from Barcelona following the departure of Neymar.

Having recovered from a back injury, Coutinho has played a part in Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers last week and is ready to join the squad ahead of tonight’s Champions League game with Sevilla.

Liverpool team-mate Alberto Moreno has admitted that Coutinho has suffered from the constant speculation this summer.

“It was tough for him,’ Moreno told the Daily Mail. ‘He had a bad time but it’s over now and I know that he will give everything for Liverpool.”

“It would be a dream for any team to have him but he stays with us. Liverpool said no and it meant no. It’s just a huge boost. We have a lot of quality here now.”

Having lost 5-0 to Man City at the weekend, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hoping to have Mo Salah fit for tonight.

Speaking to the Mirror Klopp believes the Egyptian winger should have recovered from illness, “Mo told me, ‘I can train’. The doc told me, ‘He can train’, but I asked what is the best and she told me, ‘If he doesn’t have to train…’ So then, ‘No problem — go home.”

“He was in the meeting – wasn’t allowed to breathe, but in the meeting — and we send him home, so that’s all.”

“The plan is he comes in tomorrow and he should be able to play, but of course I don’t know exactly.”