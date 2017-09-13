Man Utd £30m new man set for alternative midfield role after impressing Mourinho

Man Utd’ Victor Lindelof is set for a new midfield role at Old Trafford after impressing Jose Mourinho.

Lindelof joined Man Utd from Benfica for £30m this summer.

Mourinho gave Lindelof a rare start as Man Utd beat Basel 3-0 in the Champions League last night, and the Swedish international impressed with his composed performance.

After an assured display against the Swiss champions, Mourinho told the Manchester Evening News, “If he has to play Premier League he plays. There is no problem with that, can he make the kind of mistake that has in relation to be adapted to the Premier League? I think he can.”

“But no, the nature of the Premier League is also changing and I think we need defenders that can play, we need defenders that can come into the midfield, bringing the ball, passing. Because it’s becoming really defensive and we are going to face many teams with five in the back, plus two, three in front with blocks of defensive attitude.”

“And Victor, out of all our defenders, is probably the one with more quality when he attacks the space in midfield, so yes he is going to play midfield, he is going to play in the Premier League.”

“We have four defenders, I am happy with the four. Smalling also had a very solid performance, so fine.”