Man Utd’s outspoken manager attacks Premier League rivals ‘trendy’ tactics

Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho has reopened his war of words with former club Chelsea.

Mourinho, who joined Man Utd last summer having been sacked by Chelsea has dismissed the tactics used by Antonio Conte as ‘trendy’.

Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title in style, ater switching to a 3-4-3 formation. Both Arsenal and Tottenham have used the formation in recent matches, and Mourinho has wasted little time in aiming a verbal swipe at his rivals.

After seeing Man Utd comfortably beat Basel 3-0 in the Champions League, Mourinho told Metro, “I think they follow the trendy tactic of five in the back that some of your colleagues like to call three but they are totally wrong, it is five.”

Earlier this week, Mourinho criticised his former club’s methods. Speaking to the Mirror, Mourinho said, “We know that if you look in a pragmatic way, you see the last winners of the Premier League, the last winners of the Premier League, they did not play attacking football. They played defensive football and counter-attack football.”

Chelsea won the league last season with 85 goals from 38 games, with an average of more than two a game and an astonishing 31 goals more than Mourinho’s Man Utd side.