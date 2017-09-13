Sky Sports claim huge Chelsea transfer breakthrough, £20m+ short of asking price still

Atletico Madrid are reportedly increasingly confident that they’ve made a breakthrough in negotiations with Chelsea over the signing of Diego Costa.

The 28-year-old has refused to return to Chelsea since the end of last season, as he continues to push for an escape to rejoin his former club.

According to Sky Sports, a source close to negotiations has revealed that progress is being made, but the transfer “is not sorted yet”, which suggests that the saga could rumble on for a little longer.

Further, it’s claimed in the report that while Chelsea are demanding £50m for the Spanish international, Atleti have yet to offer more than £30m, which is another indication that an agreement isn’t even close.

Atletico are unable to register new players until their transfer embargo is lifted in January, and so any agreement for Costa would be with a view of him moving back to Spain, but being unable to play for the La Liga giants until the turn of the year.

Nevertheless, it seems to be just a matter of time until he finally gets his wish to leave Chelsea, as although he’s scored countless goals and won two Premier League titles in the three years that he’s been in west London, it seems as though the breakdown in his relationship with Conte is irreparable.

Having refused to return to Cobham and in turn Costa has not even played a single minute so far this season for Chelsea, an exit has to be the best solution for all parties but it remains to be seen if Atletico really are on the verge of finally re-signing him.