Tottenham player ratings vs Dortmund: 10/10 Deadly Kane impresses with 9/10 defensive ace

Tottenham secured a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in a thrilling Champions League encounter at Wembley on Wednesday night.

The hosts took the lead through Heung-Min Son, only for Andriy Yarmalenko to score arguably the goal of the night with a stunning curling effort.

However, Tottenham weren’t to be denied as a double from Harry Kane secured all three points, as the England international continues to enjoy his September with some deadly form in front of goal.

Both sides had countless opportunities while Dortmund will feel aggrieved that a superb finish from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was incorrectly ruled out for offside which could have changed the game.

Nevertheless, it was Spurs who came away with the win although they did suffer some disappointment as Jan Vertonghen was sent off late on and will face a suspension.

It’s no surprise that Kane leads the way in our ratings as he continues to be sensational scoring form this month, while Toby Alderweireld stood out at the back in a solid performance.

Serge Aurier made his debut for Tottenham and did well, while overall it was a good night for Spurs as they silenced talk of their Wembley hoodoo for now.

Tottenham player ratings: Lloris 7; Alderweireld 9, Sanchez 8, Vertonghen 7; Aurier 7, Dier 7, Dembele 6, Davies; Son 8, Eriksen 7, Kane 10.

Substitutes: Sissoko 5, Llorente N/A.