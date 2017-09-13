(Video) Liverpool legend hilariously trolls Sadio Mane over red card, LFC ace makes quick getaway

You might have seen the raging debate over the weekend after Sadio Mane was sent off for Liverpool against Manchester City.

The respective arguments rumbled on for days after the incident, with Ederson’s face left marked up as he was forced to wear protective headgear for his side’s game against Feyenoord in the Champions League in midweek.

Pundits and supporters alike were split on whether or not the Senegalese international deserved a red, with referee Jon Moss getting plenty of stick from Liverpool fans.

Jamie Carragher decided to have a bit of fun on Wednesday night though prior to kick off at Anfield in Liverpool’s clash with Sevilla as he called Mane over to the touchline.

While videoing their encounter, he cheekily asked if it was a red card or not, forcing a giggling Mane to run off without answering. Best leave it Jamie…