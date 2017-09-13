(Video) Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo sent off, mocked boss gets full troll treatment

Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo was given his marching orders at Anfield on Wednesday night during the Champions League tie with Liverpool.

Having already been warned for his touchline behaviour, the referee had seen enough after this incident with Joe Gomez.

As the Liverpool defender went to retrieve the ball from Berizzo, he opted to toss the ball away which sparked the referee into action as he sent the Sevilla boss to the stands.

Sevilla coach tries his hand at rugby pic.twitter.com/3Igw2z4aQ7 — BrenCelt (@NaCeiltighAbu) September 13, 2017

If that wasn’t bad enough, the Liverpool faithful then mocked him as he made his way down the tunnel with chants of “Adios”, while as seen below, he had his Wikipedia profile changed as journalists and supporters also laid into him on Twitter. Not Berizzo’s finest hour is it…

Sevilla coach sent off for acting like a 9-year-old so… pic.twitter.com/tke9s1PLjd — Howler Magazine (@whatahowler) September 13, 2017

Kop chanting "adios" as Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo sent to the stands for throwing the ball away (having been warned earlier) — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 13, 2017

Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo sent to the stands after throwing the ball away for the second time. "Adios" chant the Kop. #LFC — Glenn Price (@GlennPrice94) September 13, 2017

Sevilla manager Berizzo going full Sunday League Dad to get himself sent to the stands for throwing the ball away — COPA90 (@COPA90) September 13, 2017

So childish and stupid from Berizzo! Adios amigo. — Meghana (@Megsxx33) September 13, 2017

Sevilla coach is a fucking dickhead. — – (@AnfieldRd96) September 13, 2017

Sevilla's coach is a plonker. And also a homophobe. Good riddance mate. — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) September 13, 2017