(Video) Tottenham U19 starlets dazzle, ‘mini Messi’ scores superb solo goal

Young Tottenham duo Marcus Edwards and Keanan Bennetts made an impression on Wednesday, scoring two superb goals against Dortmund in their U19s Champions League clash.

Edwards, 18, has been tipped for a big future at Tottenham, and it’s easy to see why as the 18-year-old showed why he’s nicknamed ‘mini-Messi’ with this excellent solo effort.

The Dortmund goalkeeper will be disappointed with his effort to keep the shot out, but the Tottenham youngster’s close control and ability to jinks his way through the defence showed that he’s got a bit of class about him.

Name: Marcus Edwards ?

Nickname: Mini-Messi ?

Club: Spurs ??

Age: 18 ? The youngster's second goal v Dortmund was an absolute beauty. ?? pic.twitter.com/gAT3iCdTGn — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) September 13, 2017

If that wasn’t enough for Tottenham supporters to be pleased about, Keanan Bennetts added his name to the mix with this goal earlier on in the game.

Again, question marks could be raised about Dortmund’s defence as they could of done better on both goals, but take nothing away from the Tottenham starlets as they showed great quality to secure a comfortable win with the senior side undoubtedly hoping to follow suit on Wednesday night.