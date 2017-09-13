Watch Fulham v Hull with a Live Stream from Craven Cottage Wednesday

The sole game in the Championship tonight sees Fulham take on Hull at Craven Cottage, with both sides looking for a win to push themselves up the table.

With live streaming now becoming ever more popular, punters are now taking advantage with Bet365, who report their live streaming service is available for a number of fixtures this season.

How to watch a Match:

It was a busy night last night as Leeds Utd reached the summit of the Championship following their 2-0 home win over Birmingham to send the Elland Road faithful home with renewed optimism, while Championship pacesetters Wolves could only manage a draw against Bristol City, in an entertaining game in the Black Country.

Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City came down to earth with a bump, suffering their first defeat of the season as the Bluebirds were thumped 3-0 at Preston NE, while its bad news for Bolton, Harry Redknapp’s Birmingham City and Brentford, who occupy the bottom three positions in the Championship table.

Attention now turns to two sides tipped to be pushing for the playoffs come the end of the season go head to head at Craven Cottage on Wednesday when Fulham host Hull City.

Both sides have had inconsistent starts to the new campaign taking just 7 points from a possible 18 and are already 9 points off early pace setters Cardiff at the top of the table.

The Tigers head to London on the back of a 5-0 thrashing at Derby on Friday, their third defeat of the season. Despite failing to get on the scoresheet at Pride Park scoring goals isn’t usually a problem for Leonid Slutsky’s side who are the league’s joint leading scorers. But it’s the at the other end of the pitch where they struggle having conceded 12 goals in 6 games.

As for Fulham they recorded yet another draw on Saturday, their fourth of the season. Slaviša Jokanovi? knows his side must start converting those draws into wins if they’re to compete for a to6 finish this season. And like Hull, they’re prolific in front of goal but look dodgy at the other end. In fact Fulham have not recorded a clean sheet at home since January 2017 and both teams have scored in 12 of Fulham’s last 13 home league fixtures. So both teams to score at Craven Cottage looks nailed on at 4/6 when Hull visit on Wednesday.

There’s not much to separate these two sides heading into the game. They both have 7 points, they’re both yet to find any real form, they both score goals and they both concede goals (apologies for sounding very Michael Owen). Taking all that into account I fancy both teams to score and draw at 7/2. Fulham are draw specialist and the visitors will be looking to avoid defeat after their embarrassing loss to Derby.

Value could be had in the correct score market, 1-1 is 7/1.

18+ Users must have a funded account to access streams, Country Restrictions Apply.