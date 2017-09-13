Watch: Genius Man Utd fans come up with hilarious x-rated Romelu Lukaku song in CL win

Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku has wasted no time in making himself a popular figure with the United faithful, and they’ve ‘rewarded’ him with this song.

The 24-year-old sealed a big-money move from Everton this past summer, but has rattled in six goals in six appearances in all competitions for Jose Mourinho’s men to start the new campaign.

As he scored on his Champions League debut on Tuesday night in the 3-0 win over Basel at Old Trafford, it appears as though the supporters have come up with a special personalised song for him.

Lukaku song from last night Romelu Lukaku

He's our Belgium scoring genius

He's got a 24inch penis

Scoring all the goals

In the interests of our younger audience, we won’t divulge too much into the lyrics of said song, but you can watch and listen to it in all its glory in the video above.

Judging from the quiet section who have come up with it, it hasn’t quite caught on just yet. However, it would certainly come as no surprise if it started to get a little bit louder in the coming home games for Man Utd and especially if Lukaku continues to score regularly…