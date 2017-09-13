Watch: Jurgen Klopp involved in heated clash with Sevilla staff after Liverpool draw

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was involved in a clash with the Sevilla staff after the full-time whistle at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Tempers flared up earlier in the game when Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo was sent to the stands for twice throwing the ball away with a Liverpool player in front of him.

In turn, perhaps that was the catalyst for the angry scenes after the game had concluded, with Klopp pleading with his rivals as to why they were shouting at him and angry as they made their way down the tunnel.

"What have I done? Why are you shouting?" Disagreement between Jürgen Klopp and the Sevilla bench after the full time whistle. pic.twitter.com/kskbgH7Fn3 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) September 13, 2017

The German tactician clearly wasn’t impressed with one member of the Sevilla staff placing his hand on him as things could have gotten ugly.

However, the situation seemed to calm down pretty quickly as Liverpool suffered frustration on Wednesday, with their defence letting them down along with some poor finishing as they were forced to share the spoils with their Spanish rivals.