‘You take it seriously or you give yourself different priorities’ – Arsenal veteran’s warning for PL strugglers

Arsenal veteran Petr Cech has warned his under-fire team-mates that they must take the Europa League seriously this season.

Cech has seen Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in over twenty years and believes the club must target success in the Europa League.

“You make your decision,” Cech told the Standard.

“At Chelsea, we were really disappointed to have been knocked of the group stage (of the Champions League) but we decided that for the first time and the last time, hopefully, we play in the Europa League so we want to win.”

“So you decide what you want to do — either you take it seriously and you go to win it and you give yourself the chance to do it or you give yourself different priorities and see how it goes.”

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger must decided whether to start Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez against Cologne tomorrow night.

Sanchez was jeered by sections of the Arsenal crowd after coming on as a substitute during the 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Speaking the Standard, Cech said, “I spoke with Alexis and he wants to win.”

“Sometimes people say ‘he does this, he does that’ but I think in a way, he is a guy who plays with all his passion and all his heart.”