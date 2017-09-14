Arsenal 3-1 Koln player ratings: defensive stalwart claims MOTM with 8/10 performance as Gunners get Europa League campaign underway in style

Arsenal started off their Europa League campaign in style this evening, after the Gunners put pre-match antics side to beat Bundesliga side FC Koln 3-1 at the Emirates this evening.

Arsenal got the match off to the worst possible start, after Colombian midfielder Jhon Cordoba scored a stunning 45-yard strike past David Ospina after the Gunners ‘keeper failed to effectively clear a ball over the top.

Arsene Wenger’s side then had to wait until early in the second half to find an equaliser, which eventually come through summer signing Sead Kolasinac, after the former Schalke defender hammered a volley past Koln goalkeeper Timo Horn following a deflected cross from Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez.

The home side then finally went in front in the 67th minute, after a fine run from Sanchez saw the former Barcelona winger fire an unstoppable effort past Horn to give the north London side the lead for the first time in the match.

Arsenal then secured all three points with just nine minutes left on the clock, after a move saw winger Theo Walcott have his effort saved by Horn, only for Spanish international Hector Bellerin to slam home the rebound to make sure the home side went away from the match with all three points.

The game was postponed for an hour before the match, after crowd trouble from both side meant that kick-off was to be delayed until just after nine o’clock, however the Gunners made sure the Emirates faithful wouldn’t be going home disappointed following their fine second half comeback.

For the home side, the win will be seen as a good one seeing as they were behind at half time, and will also be viewed as a good confidence booster ahead of their London derby against rivals Chelsea at the weekend.

For the German side, the loss will be a hard one to take seeing as they were ahead for the majority of the match as they continue their poor start to the season.

Arsenal player ratings: Ospina 6, Holding 6, Mertesacker 6, Monreal 6, Bellerin 8, Iwobi 6, Elneny 6, Maitland-Niles 7, Sanchez 7, Giroud 6, Walcott 6

Substitutes: Kolasinac 7, Wilshere 6, Akpom N/A

Koln player ratings: Horn 7, Klunter 6, Mere 6, Heintz 5, Rausch 6, Lehmann 6, Zoller 6, Bittencourt 7, Hoger 6, Hector 6, Cordoba 7

Substitutes: Jojic 6, Osako 6, Risse 6