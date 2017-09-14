Arsenal and Chelsea’s pursuit of £100M-rated star dealt major blow, player’s new contract set to include bumper buy-out clause

Arsenal and Chelsea have been dealt a major blow in their pursuits of Argentina and Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, as reports have emerged that the forward is set to sign a new contract with the Serie A containing a £100M release clause, according to TalkSport.

Icardi recently signed a new deal with Inter last October as per TalkSport, with the deal including a release that was only viable for foreign clubs, however following the huge amount of big-money moves that took place over the summer, Icardi’s £100M release clause will like peanuts to a number of Europe’s big sides.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United have all shown reported interest in Icardi as reported by TalkSport, with the player set to be offer a new deal by the Italian side set to see his current release clause increased to £190M, with his wages set to also be increased from the £4.2M-a-year he’s current on now.

Should Icardi end up agreeing a new deal with Inter this season, it’ll be interesting to see what his release clause goes up to, and who both Chelsea and Arsenal decide to pursue next.