Arsenal outcast set to leave club in January; Crystal Palace move for England international

Arsenal outcast Jack Wilshere is set for a reunion with former England manager Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace.

Wilshere is out of contract in the summer, and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is believed to have told the midfielder he can leave the club.

According to reports in the Daily Mail, Hodgson is looking to make Wilshere his first signing at Selhurst Park.

Hodgson has just taken over at Palace from the sacked Frank de Boer, and remains a fan of Wilshere from their time together with the national side.

Arsenal are likely to hand Wilshere his first start in over a year for tonight’s Europa League tie with Cologne.

Hodgson will monitor Wilshere’s minutes in the Arsenal side over the coming months, before deciding whether to make a move in January.

Palace have lost all four Premier League games this season, without even scoring a goal.

Hodgson, who left the England job after losing to Iceland in Euro 2016, believes he can steer Palace to Premier League safety.

“We’re four games in and the start has been a poor one, we can’t deny that, but there’s 38 games in the league season and there’s 34 more to play and quite frankly the relegation issues are not going to be decided this side of Christmas, they’re probably not going to be decided this side of Easter”, Hodgson told Talksport.

“I’m certain we will pull away from the mire and I’m very confident the players we have here will help us achieve our goal, which is to make certain we don’t get relegated.”