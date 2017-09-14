Arsenal target €35m Serie A speed merchant as Sanchez and Ozil look set to leave

Arsenal are to target Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado in the January transfer window.

Arsene Wenger, the Arsenal manager, has Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil out of contract at the end of the season, and is looking to reinforce his side.

Though Arsenal were interested in the Colombian winger in the summer, Cuadrado decided to stay with Juventus after missing out on the Champions League final with Real Madrid.

Cuadrado has rebuilt his career in Italy afer a disappointing spell with Chelsea. According to reports in the Daily Star, the transfer would be in the region of €35m.

The Daily Star reports that Arsenal may sell Sanchez and Ozil in the January transfer window rather than see them leave for free in the summer.

Sanchez has been linked with a fresh approach from Man City, whilst Ozil has been linked with a surprise move to Man Utd.

Cuadrado, known for his speed and dribbling ability, has appeared three times for Juventus this season, scoring once.

Chelsea paid Fiorentina £26m for his services, but the Colombian failed to make a significant impression at Stamford Bridge.