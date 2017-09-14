Football journalist claims £49m deal for Chelsea star could be finalised within the next 10 days

Evening Standard reporter Simon Johnson has claimed that Spanish radio station Caneda Ser are reporting that a £49.1m deal for AWOL striker Diego Costa between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid could be completed within a fortnight.

Spanish radio Cadena Ser say that a £49.1m deal could be completed in next 10-15 days, while Marca say atletico made £54m offer to #cfc — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) September 14, 2017

In the same tweet posted on Thursday, the journalist also stated that Marca say a £54m bid has been lodged by the La Liga outfit to Antonio Conte’s side, highlighting the conflicting reports but both backing the notion that the 28-year-old will be leaving Chelsea soon.

Costa missed his flight to London this week after going on strike following a falling out between himself and Conte over a text message that the Blues manager sent which stated he would not be part of Chelsea’s plans this season.

The striker currently remains in native Brazil where he has been since the end of last season’s title winning campaign.

The Spain international may yet return to Stamford Bridge for peace talks with his current boss to try to encourage a move back to Atletico. The club currently have a transfer embargo sanctioned on them but this ends in Janaury.

Chelsea bought Costa from Atletico in 2014 for £32m, per BBC Sport.

A profit for a want away striker who is edging towards the latter stages of his career would be a shrewd piece of business for the Premier League champions.