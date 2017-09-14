“He is a balloon” – Chelsea urged to sever ties with £50m international

Chelsea’s Diego Costa has been savaged by TV pundit Roy Keane after failing to report for duty this season.

Costa missed out on a move to his beloved Atletico Madrid, and has seen Alvaro Morata replace him in the Chelsea forward line.

Chelsea’s hopes of loaning Costa to the Turkish league have been hampered by the forward’s refusal to return from his native Brazil, and Keane believes Chelsea need to offload the troubled star soon.

“They’re better off without him. I think the guy’s obviously in big trouble”, he told ITV, as reported by the Daily Star.

“I know he done well for them but he looks to me a bit of a balloon. Get rid of him and have players that want to be there.”

According to reports in the Sun, Atletico remain hopeful of signing Costa in the January transfer window.

The Spanish club have been reluctant to meet Chelsea’s £50m asking price, but believe a compromise can be reached.

The clubs would like the issue resolved and the deal agreed before the two sides meet in the Champions League on September 27.

Costa is reportedly back in the Spanish capital where he watched his former side draw 0-0 to Roma on Tuesday night.