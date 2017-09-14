Liverpool set to be dealt huge blow in pursuit of 25-goal Bundesliga forward, club chairman insists new contract ‘a priority’

Liverpool are set to be dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of highly-rated, 25-goal RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, after the Bundesliga side’s chairman Oliver Mintzlaff insisting that giving the forward a new contract is a ‘priority’, according to TalkSport.

As reported by TalkSport, Werner, who bagged 25 goals in all competition for Leipzig last season, has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in European football following his form last season.

As written by TalkSport, both Real Madrid and Liverpool were showing interesting in securing a deal for the 21-year-old, however club boss Mintzlaff has stated that a new deal is being lined up for the striker in order to ward off interest from other clubs.

When asked about the rumours surrounding Werner and the interest being shown in him, Mintzlaff said that “this is certainly a priority. But it is also not the case that we are now drifting. Timo Werner is still contracted until 2020, and no exit clause and feels happy with us.”

Should Werner sign a new contract with the German side, it’ll be interesting to see who the Reds turn their attentions to next.