Man Utd injury fears deepen after key midfielder set for extended lay-off

Man Utd’s fears over Paul Pogba’s injury lay-off have deepened.

Pogba last just 18 minutes of Man Utd’s 3-0 defeat of Basel before leaving the field with an apparent hamstring injury.

The Frenchman was expected to miss a month, yet according to reports in the Daily Star, he is also suffering from a thigh injury which could further delay his return.

Man Utd have started the season strongly, and Mourinho believes he has cover for his star man.

”Squads are for this, squads are for injuries, squads are for suspensions. We don’t cry with injuries”, he told the Daily Star.

“So if no Paul for Sunday, we have (Ander) Herrera, we have (Michael) Carrick, we have Fellaini and we have (Nemanja) Matic.”

“In my experience, a muscular injury stops you from playing for a few weeks, I think.”

“It looks for me too (like a hamstring injury) but I haven’t spoken yet to the medical department.”

Man Utd have a busy schedule coming up, with Everton, Burton, Southampton, CSKA Moscow and Crystal Palace still to play this month.

Victor Lindelof made an impression as he returned to the side for the Basel win, and admits the side will miss Pogba.

“It’s tough to lose such a good player,” he told the Daily Star.

“But we have good players who can cover for him.”