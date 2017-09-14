Premier League sides on red alert as Bayern Munich boss looks to seal return to England should tenure with Bundesliga side be cut short

Bayern Munich and former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti has said that he will seek a return to the Premier League next summer should his tenure with the Bundesliga side be cut short this season, according to ESPN.

Ancelotti, who guided the Bundesliga side to their fifth league title in a row in his first season in charge, took over from now Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in 2016. However a Champions League quarter-final defeat to Real Madrid and failure to make it to the final of the DFB-Pokal has put the Italian under pressure at the Allianz Arena this season as reported by ESPN.

Current Hoffenheim Julian Nagelsmann has been linked as Ancelotti’s predecessor should the Italian be sacked as per ESPN, with report emeging that whilst Ancelotti is happy in Germany, the 58-year-old would look for a move back to England should he fired by the German champions.

A clause in Ancelotti’s contract could see the former PSG boss leave the German side at the end of next season should his side fail to mount a serious challenge for the Champions League report ESPN.

Should Ancelotti end up leaving Bayern Munich next summer, it’ll be interesting to see which Premier League side manages to lure the Italian to their club.