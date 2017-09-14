Real Madrid set to reignite interest in £160M-rated Man United and Chelsea duo, Spanish side refusing to give up on star pair

Real Madrid are set to reignite their interest in Man United and Chelsea duo David De Gea and Eden Hazard, with the Spanish side set to move for the pair next summer according to the Sun.

Madrid, who failed to bring in a big-money signing this summer, failed in their attempts to lure both De Gea and Hazard away from England as per the Sun, however the La Liga champions are unwilling to give up their pursuit of the duo.

Spanish news outlet Don Balon have reported that Zinedine Zidane’s side are ready to splash the cash in order to bring the Premier League pair to the Bernabeu next summer, with it also be reported that De Gea would be willing to move to the Spanish capital, with the Los Blancos boss desperate to secure the signing of the Chelsea winger.

Real were reportedly lining up a £100M move for Hazard this summer as per the Metro, with the Spanish champions also eyeing a move for £60M-rated De Gea report the Telegraph.

Should Real Madrid manage to secure deals for both Hazard and De Gea, it’ll definitely be interesting to see who both United and Chelsea go for as replacements for the world-class duo.