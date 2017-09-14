“They’ll be laughing at Liverpool” – Man Utd legend launches blistering attack after Champions League opener

Liverpool’s Champions League chances have been laughed off by Man Utd legend Roy Keane.

A 2-2 draw with Sevilla at Anfield last night saw Liverpool’s defensive frailties exposed again.

Liverpool fell behind to a 5th minute opener by Ben Yedder, but fought back with goals from Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah.

Firmino had the chance to make the game safe, but missed a penalty and Liverpool had to settle for a point after conceding to a late effort from Joaquin Correa.

Keane wasted little time in delivering a withering assessment of Jurgen Klopp’s side after the final whistle.

As reported in the Mirror, Keane said, “”It’s the easiest part of football, switching on.”

“Liverpool do the hard things really well in terms of creating chances, pace, power and a bit of quality going forward.”

“But that is the easiest part of football, yet Liverpool cannot seem to do it.”

“I think they have enough to get through the group but later on against Real Madrid and all the big boys, they’ll be laughing at Liverpool.”

Correa’s equaliser, after easily beating the Liverpool defence with a cool finish, raises more fears over Klopp’s defence.

“This sums up Liverpool in a nutshell and why they are not going to win any big prizes: the switching off from a throw-in and it leads to an equaliser in such an important game”, said Keane.

“Experienced players just switching off. They must drive the manager crazy because that is schoolboy defending – from a throw-in!”