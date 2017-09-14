Tottenham on high alert as key midfielder changes agents amid fears of move

Tottenham are on high alert of learning that Deli Alli is being courted by football super-agents Mino Raiola and Jorge Mendes.

Alli severed ties with long-time agent Rog Segal last month, and Tottenham will be concerned that their star midfielder will be lured to Barcelona or Real Madrid next summer.

As reported by the Times, both Raiola and Mendes are competing to represent the England international.

Alli signing with either agent is likely to lead to renewed speculation that the coveted midfielder will be leaving North London.

Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as a number of other top European clubs, are already monitoring the Tottenham man.

Alli has five years left on his contract and is likely to be offered improved terms this season.

Daniel Levy is believed to be adamant the youngster stays until Tottenham have spent at least one season in their new stadium.

Alli was suspended for Tottenham’s 3-1 win over Borussia Dormund, and Harry Kane believes his team-mate will learn from his mistakes of last season.

“Dele will [continue to] play as he plays. He was disappointed to be sent off in the Europa League and he can only learn from it. When you make mistakes, you try to learn from them and I am sure he will”, Kane told the Standard.

“He will be gutted to miss these games but he will be determined to make sure he is ready for our last three matches.”