(Watch) Arsenal concede amazing 45-yard thunderbolt against Koln in Europa League opener

Arsenal started their Europa League campaign in the worst way possible this evening after they went 1-0 down to FC Koln after midfielder Jhon Cordoba scored a sublime 45-yard pile-driver past David Ospina.

The goal, which is the fourth Arsenal have conceded at home in all competitions, came after a poor clearance from Ospina eventually found its way to Cordoba, who’s saw his 45-yard screamer fly in over the head of the backtracking Gunners ‘keeper to give the away side the lead.

Should the score remain the same going into the latter stages of the game, it wouldn’t surprise me to see the home fans get on the backs of the Gunners stars.