(Watch) Violent scenes outside Arsenal stadium, both sets to of fans charge barriers in attempt to force way into stadium

Violent scenes outside Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium have been reported tonight, with both sets of fans trying to charge the barriers outside the gates in order to try and force a way into the ground.

The match, which has been postponed by an hour to due crowd trouble, was set to take place at 8:05, however with further crowd trouble now taking place right on the doorstep of the ground, it wouldn’t surprise me to see this match suspended further or even rescheduled for a later date following horrific scenes.

Should these violent scenes continue, it remains to be seen whether the match between Arsene Wenger’s side and the German outfit will take place this evening after all.