Arsenal hero risks angry backlash after taunting FC Koln with t-shirt celebration

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac proved to be crucial on Thursday night after scoring his side’s equaliser in their win over FC Koln.

The Bosnian international hammered home a left-footed volley just minutes after coming on as a substitute, and it sparked a comeback for the Gunners who secured a 3-1 win over falling behind prior to half-time.

However, there was a bit of confusion with Kolasinac’s celebration, as he could be seen lifting up his Arsenal top to reveal a t-shirt underneath, although he wasn’t quite holding it up all the way to display what was emblazoned on his chest properly.

According to The Sun, it turns out it was a sign of the Schalke ultras with the word “Nordkurve”, Koln’s fierce Bundesliga rivals, and so fans of his former club will undoubtedly love this.

We’re guessing Koln supporters won’t share that sentiment, although aside from at least four arrests being made on Thursday prior to the game, they were largely well behaved considering that the report adds up to 20,000 arrived in London, forcing the Europa League tie to be pushed back an hour.

As for Kolasinac, he’s rapidly becoming a fan favourite at Arsenal with his impact on the pitch, and it seems as though he’ll remain a popular man amongst Schalke supporters too with this show of affection to the club and fans who helped make him the player that he is today.