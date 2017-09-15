Barcelona receive major transfer boost, €60m-rated target axed in January clear-out

Barcelona could reportedly receive a huge transfer boost as Paris Saint-Germain will begin a clear-out to balance the books after their big-spending summer.

The French giants splashed out around €400m in total to sign Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the latter initially joining on loan, as per Mundo Deportivo, and in order to adhere to Financial Fair Play rules and regulations, they have to take action on their squad.

That will involve several players being sold in January and next summer, and one name in particular on the list will catch the attention of Barcelona.

Angel Di Maria is specifically mentioned as a summer target for the Catalan giants in the report, and it’s claimed that he will lead a list which also includes Julian Draxler, Lucas or Javier Pastore as players heading for the exit door.

Further, ESPN reported that Barca had failed in a sensational deadline-day move for Di Maria, as they were forced to drop out as their €40m offer was still €20m short of PSG’s valuation of the Argentine international.

It remains to be seen whether or not their demands will have changed by January, but it’s clear that they do need to offload players and Barcelona could take advantage of that situation.

Ernesto Valverde saw Ousmane Dembele, Paulinho and Nelson Semedo arrive at the Nou Camp this past summer to add really quality to the squad. However, in order to compete on various fronts and also having missed out on Philippe Coutinho after a well-publicised pursuit all summer long, they could now be looking elsewhere and Di Maria may be seen as a viable alternative.