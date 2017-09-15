Chelsea set for major fitness boost, Conte yet to make big call vs Arsenal

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed that influential playmaker Eden Hazard continues to edge ever closer to being 100 percent fit.

The 26-year-old has made two appearances so far this season after suffering an injury setback while with Belgium earlier this summer, but it sounds as though he’s pushing to be a permanent fixture in Conte’s line-up moving forward.

“About Eden for sure he is improving,” he told the media at his pre-match press conference, as reported by Sky Sports.

“He is very close to being totally fit and we have to continue repeating this way and do not forget I have to make the best decision for the team and the best decision for the players but I think he is improving a lot and is close to being 100% fit.

Having the Belgian international at his disposal will be a huge positive for Conte given what he brings to the team, as displayed last season in their Premier League title-winning campaign where he scored 16 league goals and provided five assists.

There’s no denying that Chelsea are a better side with him in it, and so his return to full fitness will be a welcome boost to all connected to the club as they look to continue to build momentum after a string of positive results.

Meanwhile, Conte also conceded that he has a difficult decision to make over defender Gary Cahill, who returned to action against Qarabag, but isn’t a guaranteed starter against Arsenal on Sunday.