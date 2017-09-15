Expect ‘great things’ – revealing comments from Man United’s 28 goal superstar who could return from injury far sooner than expected

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has told Man United fans he will come back better than ever following his time on the sidelines.

The Swede star missed the latter stages of United’s campaign last season after suffering severe ligament damage during a Europa League quarter-final, but since re-signing for the Red Devils the talisman has been vocal in what he believes he can bring the club amid his return.

The Express have reported comments from the 35-year-old in which he discusses his rehabilitation process and his vision for what United can achieve with him back in the squad. Ibrahimovic stated, “When I come back to play football on the field I will be better than before.”

The star notched 28 goals in all competitions for Jose Mourinho’s side last summer. However, despite this it has been questioned by some as to just how effective Zlatan will be amid his return with United now boasting far more attacking talent than the previous season. The arrival of Romelu Lukaku to Old Trafford could lead to Ibrahimovic becoming a backup choice but his recent comments would suggest he has no worries in his capabilities of delivering star quality for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, the Independent have reported that the Swede has responded astonishingly well to his rehabilitation regime and could be back to action far sooner than expected.

One thing that is for sure is that the moment Zlatan Ibrahimovic walks back out to play at Old Trafford is sure to be a special one.